Preston Stahley

Motral Kombat Moves List

Preston Stahley
Preston Stahley
  • Save
Motral Kombat Moves List mortal kombat video game texture logo web app
Download color palette

Building a mobile moves list webapp for the new Mortal Kombat game.

Using Liam McKay's great brushes.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Preston Stahley
Preston Stahley

More by Preston Stahley

View profile
    • Like