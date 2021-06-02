niranjan kumar

Project management

niranjan kumar
niranjan kumar
  • Save
Project management mobile app mobile ui task management project management
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! this is my exploration of task manager application design.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: niranjan.engr@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
niranjan kumar
niranjan kumar

More by niranjan kumar

View profile
    • Like