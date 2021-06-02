Syahrul Falah

Ebook Store Mobile App

Syahrul Falah
Syahrul Falah
  • Save
Ebook Store Mobile App device learning learn application bookshelf literature digital library store mobile flat illustration book app ebook uiuxdesign mobile app uiux design ui ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Take a look at a new design for the Ebook Store and Reader Mobile App. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below.

------------

Wanna create something great?
Say Hello to 📧 syahrulfalah0912@gmail.com

------------

Syahrul Falah
Syahrul Falah

More by Syahrul Falah

View profile
    • Like