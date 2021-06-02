UI/UX Designer Resume, CV

I'm so excited to introduce you to the prototype of my professional page and my digital resume.

It was hard, but here it is. Hope you like it.

If You wanna play that prototype, go to: https://www.figma.com/proto/JlO584n0I1fynUlvI3bEZ1/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=79%3A13312&viewport=1526%2C731%2C0.39485928416252136&scaling=min-zoom