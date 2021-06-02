Modern Logo - Travgo Modern Logo Design for Travel agency

The Logo Concepts : Letter T + Plane Icon

Style : Modern, Creative, Colorful.

If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,

Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com

Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs

Skype : live:mahabubhassan66

Don't forget to appreciate :)

Thank you...