Modern Logo - Travgo Modern Logo Design for Travel agency

Modern Logo - Travgo Modern Logo Design for Travel agency
The Logo Concepts : Letter T + Plane Icon

Style : Modern, Creative, Colorful.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66

Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

