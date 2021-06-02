Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chat App UI Concept

Chat App UI Concept
I used the concept of a chatting application and messed around with a vibrant colour scheme to present a fun and lively brand image to users. Th yellow represents a feeling of happiness while the purple signals a sense of youthfulness - both of which I wanted the brand to represent.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
