Shantanu Khoraskar

Checkout UI UX concept

Shantanu Khoraskar
Shantanu Khoraskar
  • Save
Checkout UI UX concept credit card checkout payment form cards ui checkout page user experience userinterface ui
Download color palette

This is a simple but sweet checkout UI concept for shopping or any payment section where we have to pay using cards. I've tried to make it much comfortable for users. All the security measures are taken into consideration. If I missed anyone please let me know in the comment. Your feedback is much appreciated.

All Icons are from : https://www.figma.com/file/MfQYepYeOosiGyLAXUN503/Free-Unoline-Icons-Set-(Community)?node-id=416%3A519&viewport=-454%2C-112%2C0.43952667713165283

Shantanu Khoraskar
Shantanu Khoraskar

More by Shantanu Khoraskar

View profile
    • Like