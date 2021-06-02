Checkout UI UX concept

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a simple but sweet checkout UI concept for shopping or any payment section where we have to pay using cards. I've tried to make it much comfortable for users. All the security measures are taken into consideration. If I missed anyone please let me know in the comment. Your feedback is much appreciated.
All Icons are from : https://www.figma.com/file/MfQYepYeOosiGyLAXUN503/Free-Unoline-Icons-Set-(Community)?node-id=416%3A519&viewport=-454%2C-112%2C0.43952667713165283