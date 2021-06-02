Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page: Travel Agency

Landing Page: Travel Agency iceland dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad travelling travel agency travel branding figma website ux ui design
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Another one landing page concept. This time for travel agency. I really love the result, so bold accents and nice composition, all the content seems pretty readable.⁣

See you around!

