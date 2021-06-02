Free Modern Blue Business Card Template V2 is a clean, innovative and professional corporate like template perfect to showcase for any kind of business or personal use. It contains 2 PSD files with built-in smart object feature which can be easily change to whatever you may want. This template will look suitable for agency, creative, magazine, photography, artist, designer, freelancers, corporate, professional branding, advertising, graphic design, travel, personal branding, décor, fashion, lifestyle & countless more. You can use it in your upcoming personal and commercial projects.

------------------------------------------------------------

FREE DOWNLOAD ON CREATIVETACOS.COM

------------------------------------------------------------

Find Us On ↓

OUR WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER