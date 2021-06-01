Smartwatch Time Tracker App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks 👋🏻
This is my exploration of xd daily creative challenge.
An easy simple way to track our time and keep productive without distracting our self by notification.
Hope you like my new design exploration.
Feel free to share your feedback or suggestions.