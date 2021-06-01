Trending designs to inspire you
Day: #2 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to test my skillset in the ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.
This is second of the UI challenge where the task was to create an order review screen for Canon. I wanted to use the concept of a barcode-type bill that'd be generated once the purchase is complete.
Feedback is always welcome.