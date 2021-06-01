Srivathson Thyagarajan

Order Review Screen for Canon

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Order Review Screen for Canon dailyuichallenge ux bills review order canon concept app
Download color palette

Day: #2 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to test my skillset in the ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is second of the UI challenge where the task was to create an order review screen for Canon. I wanted to use the concept of a barcode-type bill that'd be generated once the purchase is complete.

Feedback is always welcome.

Paper-Prototype-2.JPG
500 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like