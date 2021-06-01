Pictures of institutional app store2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a design of the app store to show the effect, using the combination of texture and gradient to highlight the content. Instead of the conventional mobile phone style, we made Xiaomi mobile phone style and Huawei mobile phone style according to the requirements of different app stores. I wish you like it.
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN