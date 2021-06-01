Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CANAAN

Pictures of institutional app store2

CANAAN
CANAAN
  • Save
Pictures of institutional app store2 sketch
Download color palette

This is a design of the app store to show the effect, using the combination of texture and gradient to highlight the content. Instead of the conventional mobile phone style, we made Xiaomi mobile phone style and Huawei mobile phone style according to the requirements of different app stores. I wish you like it.
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
CANAAN
CANAAN

More by CANAAN

View profile
    • Like