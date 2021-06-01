Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Travelio app is an application for travelers that provides various kinds of trip packages from various travel agencies. This application has booking and chat features to make it easier for travelers to connect with travel agencies. The purpose of making this application is as a travel agency forum.
Detail Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119145797/Travelio-App-Case-Study/modules/678344625