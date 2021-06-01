Robbi Darwis

Travelio App Case Study

Travelio app is an application for travelers that provides various kinds of trip packages from various travel agencies. This application has booking and chat features to make it easier for travelers to connect with travel agencies. The purpose of making this application is as a travel agency forum.
Detail Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119145797/Travelio-App-Case-Study/modules/678344625

