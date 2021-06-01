Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Simple Black Business Card Template V4

Free Simple Black Business Card Template V4 graphic design free business card free psd design ui card design business card free product free download freebies design ui dribbble best shot dribbble
Free Simple Black Business Card Template V4 is a modern, unique and professional template designed to use for music like projects. It contains 2 PSD files with built-in smart object feature in CMYK color mode at 300 DPI resolution, so you can replace text and colors with your design in just a few clicks. You can use these for professional branding, advertising, calling cards, makeup artists, photographers, fashion designers, interior decorators, attorneys, real estate agents, brokers and corporate professionals. You can use it in your upcoming personal and commercial projects.

