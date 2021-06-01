Free Innovative Modern Business Card Template is a unique and beautiful multi-color template for those who loves vibrant colors with a design clean enough for corporate use. It comes with 2 PSD files with built-in smart object feature, so you can replace text and colors with your design in just a few clicks. This template is suitable for projects such as self identity, corporate brand identity, agency, magazine, photographer, artist, designer, freelancers, corporate, professional branding, advertising, calling cards and will fit perfectly well for other business industries as well due to its clean and simple design. You can use it in your upcoming personal and commercial projects.

FREE DOWNLOAD ON CREATIVETACOS.COM

