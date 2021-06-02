Cede - Digital Bank App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Here goes a bank app exploration I've performed for our client.
I hope you'll like it, don't forget to check out the attachment for full pixels, and show some ❤️ love!
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
---------
✉️ Available for your long term or short term partnership 👋🏻 afl@serrow.com