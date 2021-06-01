Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ariana Chavez

Product Print Sheet (via Arlon Graphics)

Ariana Chavez
Ariana Chavez
  • Save
Product Print Sheet (via Arlon Graphics) infographic chart grid layout design branding print
Download color palette

Created this awesome chart for a product manufactured at Arlon (Graphics), LLC! It was part of a larger marketing package that was sent out to all of Arlon Lead Sales Managers, Coordinators and Distributors.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Ariana Chavez
Ariana Chavez

More by Ariana Chavez

View profile
    • Like