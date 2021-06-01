Trending designs to inspire you
Here is my latest design, Eula Dashboard for Business Analyst IT user. Eula Dashboard can control programmers' and supports' (or QC users) project in one dashboard. To see the prototype, click here. Case Study Here. Feel free to comment or contact me. Thank you.