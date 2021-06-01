Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eula Dashboard

Eula Dashboard dashboard design dashboard ui ui ux design ui
Here is my latest design, Eula Dashboard for Business Analyst IT user. Eula Dashboard can control programmers' and supports' (or QC users) project in one dashboard. To see the prototype, click here. Case Study Here. Feel free to comment or contact me. Thank you.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
