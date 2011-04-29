Ali Sisk

Veteran Merit Badge

Ali Sisk
Ali Sisk
  • Save
Veteran Merit Badge illustration twitter game texture bad moon rising stitching badge merit veteran badges
Download color palette

Wee look at the Veteran merit badge you will receive if your hunter skills are really up to scratch in Ciara Bryans Twitter game @bdmoonrising

499c0ae0329039b72cd3b4b066a0da18
Rebound of
Novice Merit Badge
By Ali Sisk
Ali Sisk
Ali Sisk

More by Ali Sisk

View profile
    • Like