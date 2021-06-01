Jason / Huisman Creative Co

Ghost Astronaut

Ghost Astronaut logo designer badge design branding affinity designer vector brand design illustration
Building a brand after hours is not easy and I don't get a lot of time to develop the HC co brand as my focus is clients, but I have been toying with the idea of a brand mascot of sort, and because I work very much in the background creating and guiding my clients brands I thought of a ghost/astronaut. so Much FUN.

