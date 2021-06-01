VASK®️

R Rose concept

VASK®️
VASK®️
Hire Me
  • Save
R Rose concept minimalist simple mark nature logo logo design startup rose nature concept symbol minimal icon branding vector illustration ux ui logomark brand logo
Download color palette

R + 🌹 concept.
-
I hope you love it, I would like to know in the comments what you think and what concept you would like me to explore.
-
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
-
See more of my work:

https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign
https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/

VASK®️
VASK®️
It is the moment of the extraordinary.
Hire Me

More by VASK®️

View profile
    • Like