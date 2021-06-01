Eduardo Amaral

Daily UI Challenge 006 - User Profile

Daily UI Challenge 006 - User Profile account ui user account dailyuichallenge app design design ui profile page dailyui 006 dailyui profile mobile mobile profile page mobile design mobile ux design ui design profile ui user profile ui user profile
Today I bring you another completed Daily UI challenge. This time the goal was to create a user profile interface. I made the interface focused on a social network app.

We are still on the challenge! :))

