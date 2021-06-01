fattah setiawan

Goticed Visual Identity

visual identity g monoline monogram simple geometric logodesign design branding minimal logo
This is one of my favorite concept work I posted last year. An identity for Goticed. Bold letter mark with a simple and clean layout have always been my ultimate mantra. 🔥🔥🔥 . Have a great weekend everyone. .

