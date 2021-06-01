Helena Zhang

$1,000

$1,000 hateisavirus stopasianhate stopaapihate fundraiser
We’ve raised $1,000 for Hate is A Virus!!!!!!!! Thanks everyone for your support.

Our next milestone is $1,500. You can help us by purchasing stickers here: helenaxmonica.bigcartel.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Designer/writer. Brand, product, systems.
