Light Up Luyang 2021 Calendar

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#projectsbyideology
This calendar is one of the merch designed by us for the Light Up Luyang campaign anchored by YB Ginger Phoong.
━
│ Instagram │ Vimeo │ Behance │ Dribbble │ LinkedIn │ @ideologydesignstudio
━
#brand #brandidentity #branding #logo #logodesigner #designer #graphicdesign #品牌形象 #品牌設計 #品牌識別 #visualidentity #visualidentitydesign #worldbranddesign #worldbrand #malaysiabrand #creativestudio #logodesigns #typedesign #typedesigner #graphicdesigner #brandingdesign #logos #logotype #logoinspiration #logodesignersclub #logodesigners #corporateidentity #designstudio #ideologydesignstudio