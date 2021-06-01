Yi Li

Electric Bike Rental App.

Yi Li
Yi Li
  • Save
Electric Bike Rental App. mobile design sport route price texture shopping shop bike map mobile ui app design mobile app message ui clean mobile app
Download color palette

A concept of bike rental app. Easy to select the plan, add-ons, and check routes.

Thank you for watching!

Welcome to follow me on Instagram to view more

Yi Li
Yi Li
Product Design Lead @ OneClass

More by Yi Li

View profile
    • Like