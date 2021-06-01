Justin Comstock

VR Social - Virtual Reality Social Game

VR Social - Virtual Reality Social Game
VR Social is a Virtual Reality application to socialize with friends. 😃

I wanted to design a VR application that has a cleaner user interface than the existing apps on the market today. Tried to keep true to Steam VR's aesthetic.

What do you guys think?

