charityBay Website Design

UX/UI website redesign for charityBay - a charity based online marketplace, with the challenge to reduce friction, discover pain points and propose a solution to improve the donation experience on charityBay. In addition to that, the client would also like to remind users that they have a convenient mobile app available.
Read the full case study here: https://www.brianfoong.com/case-study/charitybay
Interact with the prototype:
https://www.figma.com/proto/QY0Wm8ExwCRqvVfjwSn7rY/charityBay-Low-and-High-Fidelity-Prototype?page-id=217%3A0&node-id=806%3A10490&viewport=-24586%2C-4097%2C1&scaling=min-zoom