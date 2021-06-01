Tasko - UI Components

Here are some additional design perspectives on a project we’re currently handling. We’ll run you through some of the components we prepared while working on redesigning the Tasko product.

And who is Tasko? They lead the cultural and government collaboration space. Tasko offers a practical framework for planning and evaluation to cultural and governmental organizations. This allows them to formulate activities based on historic evidence in achieving best outcomes, while constantly evaluating to understand performance better.

In this project, we’ve reimagined a world of convenient system components that function seamlessly across environments, whether web browser, tab or mobile. The components create an unmatched product experience by maintaining consistency and embracing minimalism. Each of these components require a scalable pattern that is intuitive for users and is hassle-free to reuse for the development team.

We hope this description of the Tasko system’s components was useful, and expect similar updates soon as we deliver the ultimate product we have in mind!

