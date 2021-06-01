Acorn Admin Template with Free Figma File

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Multiple Niches, Ready for Your Project!
Acorn comes with a utility first css structure which makes it easy to create new layouts for different contents. We have utilized the css structure and created three projects for your various needs.
We have also included Laravel and .Net5 versions as well as Html version.
_________
Download free figma file here.
Check out the html version here.
Purchase html template here.