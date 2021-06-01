Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colored Strategies

Acorn Admin Template with Free Figma File

Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies
Acorn Admin Template with Free Figma File
Download color palette
  1. acorn-admin-template-2.jpg
  2. acorn-admin-template-1.jpg
  3. acorn-admin-template-3.jpg
  4. acorn-admin-template-4.jpg
  5. acorn-admin-template-5.jpg
  6. acorn-admin-template-6.jpg
  7. acorn-admin-template-7.jpg
  8. acorn-admin-template-8.jpg

Multiple Niches, Ready for Your Project!

Acorn comes with a utility first css structure which makes it easy to create new layouts for different contents. We have utilized the css structure and created three projects for your various needs.
We have also included Laravel and .Net5 versions as well as Html version.

_________

Download free figma file here.

Check out the html version here.

Purchase html template here.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
