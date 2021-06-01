Slayer logo redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I know I'm probably opening up a big can of worms here, but the Slayer logo has always bothered me. Mostly because of its potential to work so much better than it does. The original, designed by drummer, Dave Lombardo worked fine initially, but needed refinement as time passed. It never seemed to get it.
Here is my concept to take it to a higher level. I'm sure there are some very passionate fans out there, but please be civil should you decide to make comments.