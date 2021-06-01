Leighton Hubbell

Slayer logo redesign

I know I'm probably opening up a big can of worms here, but the Slayer logo has always bothered me. Mostly because of its potential to work so much better than it does. The original, designed by drummer, Dave Lombardo worked fine initially, but needed refinement as time passed. It never seemed to get it.
Here is my concept to take it to a higher level. I'm sure there are some very passionate fans out there, but please be civil should you decide to make comments.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
