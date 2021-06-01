zen bubbles 2

I first started by researching on the meaning of the word zen and then sketching out relatable symbols associated with it & concluded arranging the zen cairn to form the letter z for easy identification.

The cairn(rock stacking) is meant to symbolize one finding balance,being aligned & rebuilding by the use of our product also standing.

the color concept is the different shades of blue that bring out concepts such as trust,security & calm with a black for to enhance on comfort,strength & containment.

Feedback will be highly valued on everything.