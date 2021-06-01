Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A full website design concept for a team collaboration platform project. It consist of a Landing page, Blog post and Blog Post Grid. I have designed this using Figma
Full designs are on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120660687/Web-Design-TeamUp