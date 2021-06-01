Arsenia Sánchez

Hiddenjams

Arsenia Sánchez
Arsenia Sánchez
  • Save
Hiddenjams concerts hidden event event app music icon ux ui app vector design branding logo
Download color palette

The app is called Hidden Jams. It's all about finding underground gigs in your area. It's aimed at hipsters and those who don't attend big, main stream concerts - rather quiet, lesser known jams.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Arsenia Sánchez
Arsenia Sánchez

More by Arsenia Sánchez

View profile
    • Like