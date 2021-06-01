Hiddenjams

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The app is called Hidden Jams. It's all about finding underground gigs in your area. It's aimed at hipsters and those who don't attend big, main stream concerts - rather quiet, lesser known jams.