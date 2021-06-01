Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ryland Cook

Pray.com is hiring!

Pray.com is hiring! remote ui ux designer product design job hiring
Pray.com is hiring a fully remote product designer! Looking for a senior product designer with extensive mobile and web experience. Must be able to own entire features and take a project from start to finish, work off funnel metrics to improve flows, be a customer-obsessed UX wizard, and an awesome person. Pray.com is a prayer-focused company. You do NOT need to be a religious person to work here. We're a diverse and hyper-inclusive team that is open to all.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
