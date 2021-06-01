Pray.com is hiring a fully remote product designer! Looking for a senior product designer with extensive mobile and web experience. Must be able to own entire features and take a project from start to finish, work off funnel metrics to improve flows, be a customer-obsessed UX wizard, and an awesome person. Pray.com is a prayer-focused company. You do NOT need to be a religious person to work here. We're a diverse and hyper-inclusive team that is open to all.