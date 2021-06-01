Ken A.

Project Managment App

Never two without three. Today I wanted to try to practice my design skills a bit in a different style which is Dark Mode. For the concept I chose, it is a mini-list project management app. I wanted to create an application with a slightly subjective aspect, an app that I could really love to use personally. Hope you like it!
