Project Managment App

Never two without three. Today I wanted to try to practice my design skills a bit in a different style which is Dark Mode. For the concept I chose, it is a mini-list project management app. I wanted to create an application with a slightly subjective aspect, an app that I could really love to use personally. Hope you like it!
Need work to be done? Write to me here: uiuxken@gmail.com