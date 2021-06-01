Visit Swan Hill - Discover More Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Swan Hill is a city in the northwest of Victoria, Australia. Discover More is a program within Swan Hill that introduces the outdoor activities and nature offerings of the region. The logo was designed to be look adventurous, almost like a badge on a boy scout and incorporating the colours of nature.