Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brian Foong

Visit Swan Hill - Discover More Logo Design

Brian Foong
Brian Foong
  • Save
Visit Swan Hill - Discover More Logo Design style guide logo design branding
Download color palette

Swan Hill is a city in the northwest of Victoria, Australia. Discover More is a program within Swan Hill that introduces the outdoor activities and nature offerings of the region. The logo was designed to be look adventurous, almost like a badge on a boy scout and incorporating the colours of nature.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Brian Foong
Brian Foong

More by Brian Foong

View profile
    • Like