Visit Swan Hill Brand Guidelines

Visit Swan Hill Brand Guidelines
Swan Hill is a city in the northwest of Victoria, Australia. I had the opportunity to design a new logo and brand guidelines for the region. The branding had to incorporate the various offerings of the region and the goal was to attract a younger demographic to visit the region.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
