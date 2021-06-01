Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brian Foong

McDonald's Promotional Website Banners

Brian Foong
Brian Foong
McDonald's Promotional Website Banners restaurant branding website design
Back in the agency days, McDonald's Malaysia was one of our major clients and we managed their website by updating seasonal promotional items on the website banner. The banners were animated in Flash and were interactive.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Brian Foong
Brian Foong

