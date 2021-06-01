Leighton Hubbell

Memorial Day email campaign

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Memorial Day email campaign memorial day campaign design textile email design branding vector illustration
Download color palette

A Memorial Day email campaign with some illustrated holiday activities. The fields of color use textiles and materials available in Smith & Noble's huge inventory. I use close up sample photography and mask the images in the vector shapes I've created to make a unique image and give the customer a sense of what S&N offers.

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | design | illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like