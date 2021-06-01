Brian Foong

The Grain Emporium Branding

The Grain Emporium supplies bakeries and pastries to wholesalers and also has a retail shopfront in Oakleigh. The challenge was to redesign their logo to be a premium brand that is on par with their competitors.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
