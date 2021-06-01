Brian Foong

Goldie Restaurant Poster Design

Brian Foong
Brian Foong
  • Save
Goldie Restaurant Poster Design design poster design restaurant branding
Download color palette

Poster design for a modern Asian fusion restaurant by Novotel Hotel. The challenge was to design within the style guidelines of the restaurant.

*Photos provided by client

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Brian Foong
Brian Foong

More by Brian Foong

View profile
    • Like