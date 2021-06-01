This is Kali ✨, a daily reminder app. It aims to help people carry out simple everyday tasks in a pandemic reality. Developed by me and Karol, we find a problem caused by social isolation, where people are alone and without stimulus to carry out tasks. For this reason, Kali has an intuitive interface, cheerful colors and funny illustrations, with a more informal language, making tasks more positive and enjoyable.

