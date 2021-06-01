ACCESSupstate Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo for a NYC-based tourism company that provided guided excursions to upstate New York. The periodic table logo with the company's initials of Au was chosen because the symbol represents gold.