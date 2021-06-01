ACCESSupstate Logo

Kevin Dunlevy

Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy
This is a logo for a NYC-based tourism company that provided guided excursions to upstate New York. The periodic table logo with the company's initials of Au was chosen because the symbol represents gold.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
