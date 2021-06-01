LAUNCH 971

Arv

Logo for a consultancy firm that helps start-up companies get off the ground. I wanted to incorporate a rocket launch without the rocket itself, and felt that the swift 'through the ceiling' implied that the company can help shoot you to success a short time.

