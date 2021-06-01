Network Alert & Call-in Volume Prediction

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here are some design explorations I did for Plume's Signal Webapp, a Saas tool for Communication Service Providers to get insights of their network health - such as locations that are under alerts, and future call-in volume predictions.