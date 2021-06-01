Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thalía Giorgetto

Kali

Thalía Giorgetto
Thalía Giorgetto
  • Save
Kali illustrator design app icon ux ui illustration
Download color palette

This is Kali ✨, a daily reminder app. It aims to help people carry out simple everyday tasks in a pandemic reality. Developed by me and Karol, we find a problem caused by social isolation, where people are alone and without stimulus to carry out tasks. For this reason, Kali has an intuitive interface, cheerful colors and funny illustrations, with a more informal language, making tasks more positive and enjoyable.

If you liked it, be sure to test our prototype 💜

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Thalía Giorgetto
Thalía Giorgetto

More by Thalía Giorgetto

View profile
    • Like