Orthatgonal composition before constructing isometry

Orthatgonal composition before constructing isometry
This is the first step in my process of creating isometric shapes. I construct objects out of basic geometric shapes. In this shot, I have adjusted the rotation of the boards that compose the shield, so that it looks irregular in the projection phase.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
