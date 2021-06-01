Ian Kolstad

Custom mark from unchosen concept for HoliFrog | Situational Skincare.

The existing brand utilized a frog mark as well. But it felt a bit immature and less elegant. The idea was to incorporate a frog, lilypad, and a little bit of "holi-ness" locked up in a way that worked better across physical and digital platforms.

Designed at Werner Design Werks

