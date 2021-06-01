Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Miftah - Serif Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Miftah - Serif Font serif fonts serif font logo font logo type fonts branding
  1. Miftah-Serif-01.jpg
  2. Miftah-Serif-02.jpg
  3. Miftah-Serif-03.jpg
  4. Miftah-Serif-04.jpg
  5. Miftah-Serif-05.jpg
  6. Miftah-Serif-06.jpg
  7. Miftah-Serif-07.jpg
  8. Miftah-Serif-08.jpg

Miftah - Serif font

Miftah - Serif font

Miftah is a modern serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Miftah (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Stylistic Set
– Swashes
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13175/miftah.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/miftah-modern-serif-font/

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
